Pistons trade Tony Bradley to 76ers for Zhaire Smith

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have traded center Tony Bradley to Philadelphia for guard Zhaire Smith.

The Pistons announced the deal with the 76ers on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time). Detroit acquired Bradley in a recent trade with Utah.

Bradley appeared in a career-high 58 games last season, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Smith was a first-round draft pick in 2018 by Phoenix and was dealt to Philadelphia. He played in 13 games over the past two seasons for the 76ers, averaging 3.7 points.

