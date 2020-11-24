Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 24
    NBA

    Pistons trade Tony Bradley to 76ers for Zhaire Smith

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have traded center Tony Bradley to Philadelphia for guard Zhaire Smith.

    The Pistons announced the deal with the 76ers on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time). Detroit acquired Bradley in a recent trade with Utah.

    Bradley appeared in a career-high 58 games last season, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

    Smith was a first-round draft pick in 2018 by Phoenix and was dealt to Philadelphia. He played in 13 games over the past two seasons for the 76ers, averaging 3.7 points.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again