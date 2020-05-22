NBA trade rumors: Nets have eye on Bradley Beal

THE Brooklyn Nets already have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as well as other rising stars in their roster, but it seems they’re still searching for another piece that they feel is missing from their championship bid puzzle.

The Nets, who are seventh in the East with a 30-34 record, seem to have their eyes on Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to join a squad that also features Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Thursday that the Nets have “internally discussed avenues of acquiring” the Wizards star, logically through a trade.

But the Wizards have to be creative in thinking of ways how to get Beal, who signed a two-year $72 million extension last season to make him one of the highest-paid players in the league that put a hold on trade rumors.

Beal also said last March that he wants to retire in Washington.

“I hate changes. If it happens, it happens,” Beal said in an ESPN story. “But if I can control it, I will finish in D.C.”

But you never know in the NBA – or in any other league.

Bondy broke the down the financial situation of the Nets and the Wizards, analyzing how Brooklyn can acquire Beal, who is averaging a career-high and East-leading 30.5 points per game this season.