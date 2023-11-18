Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bradley Beal return delayed 3 more weeks as back injury slow to heal

    Beal, KD, Booker yet to play together for Suns this season
    by Associated Press
    7 hours ago
    bradley beal phoenix suns
    PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will be out for at least the next three weeks as he continues to recover from a low back strain that has kept him out for the majority of the season.

    Bradley Beal a late scratch

    The three-time All-Star has played in just three games this season, averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. He was expected to play on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) against the Timberwolves, but he was a late scratch with his back issues.

    The team said Friday that the new injury timeline was “determined following further evaluation and consultation.” The Suns added he would be reevaluated after the three weeks.

      KD-Beal-Book trio

      The Suns came into the season with high hopes, largely thanks to the star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, but the group hasn't played together through 11 games. Booker has also missed substantial time with various injuries, including a calf strain.

      Phoenix has a 5-6 record this season heading into Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

