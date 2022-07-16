Boston stars as Clippers use 32-point fourth quarter to beat Jazz

LAS VEGAS — Brandon Boston Jr. had 22 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers used a 32-9 fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz, 82-65, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) in the NBA Summer League.

Los Angeles scored just 11 points in the third quarter before opening the fourth on a 24-4 run for a 74-60 lead.

Jay Scrubb added 14 points and Cameron Reynolds had 12 for Los Angeles (2-2).

Leandro Bolmaro led Utah (2-2) with 19 points. Johnny Juzang scored eight of Utah's opening 12 points, and finished with 14. Tacko Fall, a 7-foo-6 center, had eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

