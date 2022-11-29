Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Booker scores 44 as Suns extend win run to five, stretch Kings skid to three

    3 hours ago
    By Cameron Salerno

    SACRAMENTO — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for Phoenix, which has won six of seven.

    Booker closed out his second-highest point total of the season by knocking down a pair of free throws with 6.8 seconds left after Torrey Craig secured an offensive rebound. He scored 49 points in a loss to Utah earlier in the month.

    Damion Lee scored 15 points off the bench, hitting three 3-pointers. Mikal Bridges finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He hit a three-pointer with just over a minute left to stretch the lead to 10.

    Malik Monk scored 30 points for the Kings, his fourth game over 20 points this season.

    Domantas Sabonis finished with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Kings have lost three straight after a seven-game win streak.

    Kevin Huerter scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Huerter's dunk with 35 seconds left cut the Suns' lead to three.

    Keegan Murray scored 11 points. The rookie from Iowa had scored in single digits in the Kings' last three games.

    The first half featured 16 ties and eight lead changes. Phoenix opened the second half on a 14-2 run after trailing by one.

      TIP-INS

      Suns: G Chris Paul missed his 10th consecutive game with right heel soreness. … Booker was given a technical foul with 3:41 left in the first quarter.

      Kings: F Trey Lyles was ruled out due to a non-COVID illness… Sabonis recorded his 12th double-double of the season, which is the second-most in the NBA. … The Kings have scored over 100 points in every game this season.

      UP NEXT

      Suns: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

      Kings: Host Indiana on Wednesday.

