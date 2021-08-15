POINT guard Nah'shon Hyland, the No. 26 overall pick in the NBA draft by Denver, scored 28 points, including four points in the two-minute overtime as the Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks, 89-85, in the NBA Summer League on Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

Hyland made five of eight 3-pointers.

With the Nuggets leading 87-85, Hyland missed a free throw but came away with the loose ball after Dallas initially grabbed the rebound. Hyland than added two free throws to clinch the win.

Zylan Cheatham had 15 points and 18 rebounds for Denver.

Power forward Eugene Omoruyi led Dallas with 20 points. Nate Hinton had 19 points. Carlik Jones added 17 points and eight assists.

Zeke Nnaji

PHOTO: Denver Nuggets Instagram

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.