Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 15
    NBA

    Bones Hyland steady in endgame as Nuggets nip Mavs

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Denver Nuggets Instagram

    POINT guard Nah'shon Hyland, the No. 26 overall pick in the NBA draft by Denver, scored 28 points, including four points in the two-minute overtime as the Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks, 89-85, in the NBA Summer League on Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

    Hyland made five of eight 3-pointers.

    With the Nuggets leading 87-85, Hyland missed a free throw but came away with the loose ball after Dallas initially grabbed the rebound. Hyland than added two free throws to clinch the win.

    Zylan Cheatham had 15 points and 18 rebounds for Denver.

    Power forward Eugene Omoruyi led Dallas with 20 points. Nate Hinton had 19 points. Carlik Jones added 17 points and eight assists.

    Zeke Nnaji

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Denver Nuggets Instagram

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again