Bones Hyland delivers down the stretch as Nuggets down Bucks

FIRST-round draft pick Nah'Shon Hyland scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Denver score a 94-87 victory over Milwaukee in the NBA Summer League on Monday in Las Vegas (Tuesday, Manila time).

Milwaukee's D'Mitrik Trice led all scorers with 24, and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 20. But no other Bucks players were in double figures, and Milwaukee was outscored 48-30 in the paint and 22-5 in fast-break points.

The Bucks turned the ball over 27 times.



THUNDER 116, SPURS 91

Rob Edwards scored 23 points and Josh Hall added 17 to help Oklahoma City win in a rout.

The Thunder led 59-37 at halftime and shot 57.5% from the field for the game. Joe Wieskamp was one of three San Antonio players with 12 points.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 15 points and Emmitt Williams added 14 for the Thunder. Theo Maledon had 11 points and seven assists.

