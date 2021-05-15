Jazz down Thunder to inch closer to securing top seed in West

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 109-93, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) to inch closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Jazz have the league's best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle Phoenix in the race for the top seed in the West. Utah can clinch the top seed with a win at Sacramento on Sunday or a loss by Phoenix against San Antonio on Saturday or Sunday.

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Jazz, who had lost two straight. All-Star guard Michael Conley returned after missing nine games with a right hamstring injury and scored 10 points in 16 minutes.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 19 points, and Theo Maledon and Gabriel Deck each added 18 for the Thunder, who lost their ninth straight. Oklahoma City entered the night tied for the league's third-worst winning percentage.

Continue reading below ↓

The Jazz led 61-47 at halftime. Bogdanovic scored 13 points in the first half and Gobert had nine points and 11 rebounds. Mykhailiuk scored 17 points in 11 minutes in the first half for the Thunder.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Jazz expanded their lead in the third quarter and took a 92-66 advantage into the fourth.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TIP-INS

Jazz: Shot 52.4% in the first half. ... All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was out again with a sprained right ankle. He has been out for about a month. ... Georges Niang scored 11 points.

Thunder: Guard Lu Dort sat out with right patellar tendinitis. ... Maledon took nine shots in the first quarter and made three. ... Had just 13 assists and 17 turnovers.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday to close their regular season.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday to close their regular season.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN