Bogdan Bogdanovic has new home as Kings decline to match Hawks’ $72M offer

THE Atlanta Hawks have boosted their backcourt by acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Atlanta made a four-year $72 million offer to the 28-tear-old Bogdanovic that the Sacramento Kings decided not to match.

The 6-foot-6 Bogdanovic averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds in three years with the Kings.

Picked 27th by the Phoenix Suns in the 2014 draft, Bogdanovic continued to play in Turkey and was traded to Sacramento in 2016. He signed with the Kings in 2017.

“Bogdan has a great feel for the game, and we expect him to be a great fit for us with his high-level offensive skill set, experience and toughness,” said Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk said.

“It’s no secret that one of our biggest areas of focus in free agency was adding shooting and quality depth. With Bogdan as part of our incoming group, we feel those are now areas of strength.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN