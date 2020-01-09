NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward-center Bobby Portis was fined $25,000 (around P1.2 million) by the NBA on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter.

Kentavious Caldwell Pope is his fouled by Bobby Portis in the second period.

Portis was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected in the second quarter of the Knicks' 117-87 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Portis is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 20.6 minutes in 37 games this season.

LeBron James has words with Bobby Portis as RJ Barrett listens after Portis hit Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the head as he was shooting.