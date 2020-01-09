Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bobby Portis fined US$25,000 for flagrant foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

    by Associated Press
    Just now

    NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward-center Bobby Portis was fined $25,000 (around P1.2 million) by the NBA on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter.

    Los Angeles Lakers guard was on the way to the basket when he was fouled by Portis.

    Portis was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected in the second quarter of the Knicks' 117-87 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

    Portis is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 20.6 minutes in 37 games this season.

    LeBron James has words with Bobby Portis as RJ Barrett listens after Portis hit Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the head as he was shooting.

