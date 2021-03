BLAKE Griffin is set to join the star-studded Brooklyn Nets on a veteran’s minimum.

The six-time All-Star quickly found a new home after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons two days ago.

The move was first reported by ESPN.

The 31-year-old Griffin boosts the support crew of the Brooklyn squad being led by James Harden and Kyrie Irving, with Kevin Durant out due to injury.

