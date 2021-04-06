Black impressed with rookie Pasaol's unique offensive skills

MERALCO coach Norman Black expects big things from his rookie Alvin Pasaol.

Black liked what he saw from Pasaol in the short time the burly forward got to join the Bolts before PBA practices were halted after Metro Manila and neighboring areas were placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

“I’m impressed with Alvin,” said Black. “Obviously, he needs to be in better condition. That was three weeks ago. He is in much better shape now than he was three weeks ago.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Pasaol was signed by Meralco to a two-year contract after being selected ninth overall in the draft. Following his UAAP career with University of the East, Pasaol also thrived in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 circuit where he competed locally and abroad.

Black said he sees something special in Pasaol, especially on offense.

“He is going to be a good player for us, especially on the offensive end of the court. It’s hard to really explain but he has that talent to really score the basketball. He has it. He is confident about it.

Continue reading below ↓

"Obviously, he is a rookie. He is going to need experience but at the same time, he will help us particularly on the offensive end,” Black said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

One thing that Black likes about Pasaol is his confidence as well as his desire to improve himself in practice.

“He practices with a lot of drive. In other words, he goes hard in practice. It is something that I was really hoping for. It’s hard to improve as a player if you are not going to practice hard,” said Black.

"So far, he has shown that he is definitely putting the effort in practice."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Black said the jury is still out on Pasaol on the defensive end since scrimmages are still not allowed during the offseason. Still, he is confident that Pasaol can adjust, considering his high basketball IQ.

“Our defense is basically a team defense. We never had a big-time shot blocker. The best shot blocker that we have is obviously Raymond (Almazan). We rely on a lot of team defense and team movement defensively. He is a very, very smart player so I expect him to pick it up very quickly,” said Black.