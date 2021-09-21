Nets sign former Lakers big man Devontae Cacok

THE Brooklyn Nets have added forward Devontae Cacok to the roster ahead of training camp.

Terms of the deals were not released.

Undrafted from the 2019 NBA rookie pool, the 6-foot-7 Cacok got signed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. With the South Bay Lakers, Cacok was named to the All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

Deandre Jordan

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Lakers recently signed former Nets big man DeAndre Jordan, another veteran added to a team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza and Kent Bazemore are the other Lakers offseason acquisitions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Brooklyn Nets earlier acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day'Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.