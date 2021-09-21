Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 21
    NBA

    Nets sign former Lakers big man Devontae Cacok

    by from the web
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Devontae Cacok Instagram

    THE Brooklyn Nets have added forward Devontae Cacok to the roster ahead of training camp.

    Terms of the deals were not released.

    Undrafted from the 2019 NBA rookie pool, the 6-foot-7 Cacok got signed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. With the South Bay Lakers, Cacok was named to the All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

    Deandre JordanDeandre Jordan

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Lakers recently signed former Nets big man DeAndre Jordan, another veteran added to a team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

      Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza and Kent Bazemore are the other Lakers offseason acquisitions.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      The Brooklyn Nets earlier acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day'Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Devontae Cacok Instagram

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again