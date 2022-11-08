Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ben Simmons back in harness after four games out as Nets face Mavs

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    Ben Simmons
    Nets upgrade Ben Simmons from questionable to available
    PHOTO: AP

    DALLAS — Ben Simmons is expected to return to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) against Dallas after missing four games because of left knee soreness.

    The Nets upgraded Simmons from questionable to available, and Simmons told reporters at their shootaround that he planned to play and expected to be limited to about 20 minutes.

    See Nets nip Hornets, improve to 2-0 since Kyrie suspension

    Simmons didn't travel with the Nets to Washington and Charlotte for the first two games of their three-game trip so he could continue getting treatment in hopes of reducing the swelling in his knee.

    The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft returned this season after missing all of last season, first for mental health concerns while with Philadelphia and then because of a herniated disk in his back after getting traded to Brooklyn. He last played in a loss to Indiana on Oct. 29. The Nets went 3-1 in his absence.

