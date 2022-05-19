Barnes, Mobley, Cunningham unanimously voted to NBA All-Rookie first team

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NEW YORK — Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Detroit guard Cade Cunningham were unanimously voted on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

    Orlando's Franz Wagner and Houston's Jalen Green were the other players chosen for the first team by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

    See Heat overcome slow start to beat undermanned Celtics in Game One

    Barnes, the No. 4 pick by the Toronto Raptors, edged Mobley for the Rookie of the Year in the smallest margin under the current format that began in 2002-03. They both received 200 points in the All-Rookie balloting, along with Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 pick.

    The second team was New Orleans' Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, Denver's Bones Hyland, Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu and Indiana's Chris Duarte.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
