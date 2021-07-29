Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jul 29
    NBA

    Barack Obama acquires minority equity stake in NBA Africa

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    JOHANNESBURG — Former US President Barack Obama has acquired a stake in the NBA's Africa business through his foundation, the NBA said on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Obama will have a minority equity stake in NBA Africa, a new entity set up this year to run all the league's business on the continent.

    The NBA said Obama would use his stake to fund the Obama Foundation's youth and leadership programs in Africa.

    Obama has been linked to the NBA's Africa operations since 2019, although it wasn't clear until Tuesday exactly what his involvement would be. The NBA didn't disclose any financials.

    NBA Africa and world body FIBA combined to set up a pro basketball league in Africa. The Basketball Africa League held its inaugural season in May after being delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic. It featured the top teams from 12 African countries.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Barack Obama

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again