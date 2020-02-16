Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bam Abedayo edges Domantas Sabonis in NBA All-Star skills challenge

    by Associated Press
    CHICAGO — Miami's Bam Abedayo has won the All-Star skills challenge.

    Abedayo narrowly defeated Indiana's Domantas Sabonis in the final in a matchup of All-Star big men. He shared a hug with former Heat star Dwyane Wade after accepting the trophy.

    Abedayo eliminated 2018 champion Spencer Dinwiddie and Raptors star Pascal Siakam in the first two rounds on the obstacle course.

    Sabonis advanced with victories over defending champion Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton.

    The 22-year-old Abedayo is in the middle of a breakout season, averaging 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 54 games for the Heat.

