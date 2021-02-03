Crowd support back: Suns arena to open gates to 1,500 fans

THE Phoenix Suns will allow fans to attend a home game for the first time this season when they host the Boston Celtics on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The team says up to 1,500 fans will be allowed into Phoenix Suns Arena, which underwent a major renovation during the offseason. Sunday's game will include free tickets for health care workers and their families, who will also get 40% percent off items in the team shop.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for season-ticket holders on Thursday for games beginning on Feb. 8 against the Cavaliers. Non-season-ticket holders can buy tickets starting Friday.

Fans who attend games will be required to submit an online questionnaire about COVID-19 exposure. All fans must wear masks except when eating or drinking and social distancing will be practiced throughout the arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos