Ayton on viral Williams pep talk: ‘That's Monty every day’

MONTY Williams' inspiring pep talk to Phoenix's DeAndre Ayton late in Game Two has gained plenty of attention on social media over the last couple of days.

But Ayton says the moment wasn't anything out of the ordinary.

"You have to understand, that's Monty every day," Ayton said.

"You all just captured one moment. That's Monty every second, every day, just making sure he uplifts his players, and he's instilling wisdom into us."

VILLANOVA — LESSONS

Suns forward Mikal Bridges, who scored 27 points in Game Two, says playing on Villanova's 2016 and 2018 national championship teams helped prepare him for this stage.

Bridges says it wasn't necessarily the NCAA Tournament competition that helped him so much, as he noted the NBA Finals is a whole different level. But he said experiencing Villanova's championship culture and staying there four years made him a better player.

"I did four years, and you come out a man and it prepares you for the real world," Bridges said. "I'm telling you, it's just made NBA life way easier. When I first got into the league, going to 'Nova, I can't picture myself coming out of high school or doing a year or two somewhere else and going into the league. I'd feel like fresh, young, don't know what to do with myself. But 'Nova really got me being a man coming into the league and things like that."

Villanova's championship teams also included Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, who was the most outstanding player of the 2018 Final Four. DiVincenzo isn't playing in the Finals after tearing a ligament in his left ankle during Milwaukee's first-round series with Miami.

