Avery Bradley agrees to join Miami Heat on two-year deal starting at $5.9M this season

THE Miami Heat agreed to a two-year deal starting at $5.9 million for this season with top defensive guard Avery Bradley, agent Charles Briscoe said.

Bradley has averaged 11.8 points in his career. He spent last season with the Lakers but did not accompany them to the NBA restart bubble at Walt Disney World. He averaged 8.6 points in 49 games, mostly starts, for the Lakers last season.

The second year of that deal is at the Heat option, just like the deals they struck with returnees Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard. That protects Miami's spending flexibility for the summer of 2021.

Moe Harkless, who was briefly — on paper, anyway — a member of the Heat in July 2019 before getting moved as part of the trade that brought Jimmy Butler to Miami, is now with the Heat and for real this time.

Harkless agreed to a $3.6 million contract, a person with knowledge told AP. For now, the Heat intend to use their biannual exception to land Harkless, who averaged 5.6 points in 62 games last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York.

