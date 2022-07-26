Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks waive backup point guard Sharife Cooper

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Sharife Cooper's possible path to a roster spot in Atlanta became more difficult this offseason with the acquisition of Dejounte Murray and Aaron Holiday.
    PHOTO: Sharife Cooper Instagram

    ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper, a 2021 second-round draft pick from Auburn, on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    The move came after Cooper averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 assists in five games on Atlanta's Summer League team.

    See Former Laker Slava Medvedenko auctions NBA championship rings for Ukraine

    After signing a two-way contract, Cooper averaged only three minutes in 13 games with Atlanta as a rookie last season. He averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 assists in 34 G League games with the College Park Skyhawks.

    Cooper's possible path to a roster spot in Atlanta became more difficult this offseason.

    The Hawks have fortified their point guard depth behind Trae Young with trades for Dejounte Murray and Aaron Holiday.

