Atlanta Hawks waive backup point guard Sharife Cooper

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper, a 2021 second-round draft pick from Auburn, on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The move came after Cooper averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 assists in five games on Atlanta's Summer League team.

After signing a two-way contract, Cooper averaged only three minutes in 13 games with Atlanta as a rookie last season. He averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 assists in 34 G League games with the College Park Skyhawks.

Cooper's possible path to a roster spot in Atlanta became more difficult this offseason.

The Hawks have fortified their point guard depth behind Trae Young with trades for Dejounte Murray and Aaron Holiday.

