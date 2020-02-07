Hawks reacquire Dewayne Dedmon in trade a day after getting Capela

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks completed their dramatic overhaul of their center position on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) by reacquiring Dewayne Dedmon from the Sacramento Kings and Skal Labissiere from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The trades came one day after Atlanta acquired center Clint Capela from Houston.

The Hawks didn't stop with Dedmon and Capela. The team added more help inside by acquiring Labissiere and cash from Portland in exchange for a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

The Hawks had roster spots to fill after requesting waivers on center Nenê, who was acquired with Capela, and forward Chandler Parsons.

Dedmon is returning to Atlanta, where he enjoyed his two most productive seasons, from 2017-19. The trade sent center Alex Len and forward Jabari Parker to Sacramento. The Kings also are giving the Hawks two second-round picks.

"We are happy to welcome Dewayne back to Atlanta," said Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk. "In his time with us, he developed into a reliable outside shooter and strong interior defender. His veteran presence, competitiveness and vocal leadership will be invaluable to our locker room."

The trade also satisfies Dedmon's wish to leave Sacramento. Dedmon was fined $50,000 on Jan. 2 for making public his desire to be traded by the Kings.

"I haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated," Dedmon told the Sacramento Bee.

Dedmon has averaged 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while starting in only 10 games for the Kings this season. He averaged a career-best 10.8 points with 7.5 rebounds for Atlanta in the 2018-19 season.

According to the NBA's labor agreement, players may not make public demands for a trade. The 30-year-old Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings in the offseason.

Atlanta acquired Capela from Houston as part of a 12-player, four-team trade. Capela is seen as a foundation player for Atlanta, along with guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter and forward John Collins.

Parker has averaged 15 points and six rebounds with Atlanta but has been slowed by a right shoulder injury. Len has averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The 37-year-old Nenê has not played this season due to a left adductor strain.

The 6-foot-11 Nenê, from Brazil, has averaged 11.3 points and six rebounds in 18 seasons with Denver, Washington and Houston. He set career highs by averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds with Denver in the 2008-09 season.

Labissiere, who plays power forward and center, averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 33 games this season, his fourth in the NBA. He has base salaries of $2.3 million this season and $3.4 million in 2020-21.

Atlanta also acquired point guard Derrick Walton Jr. and cash from the Los Angeles Clippers for the Hawks' 2022 second-round pick. The team then requested waivers on Walton.