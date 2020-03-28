Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Atlanta Hawks, State Farm funding project to provide meals to healthcare workers

    by Associated Press
    THE Atlanta Hawks and State Farm are funding support for a new project to provide 4,000 meals each week to approximately 1,000 healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients at Atlanta hospitals.

    The project also will allow two Atlanta restaurants to rehire employees who had been laid off due to the pandemic.

    The project will deliver meals to six Emory Healthcare hospitals five times each week.

    The meals are being prepared by restaurants Forza Storico and Miller Union. Each restaurant, like many in Atlanta, had temporarily closed and laid off employees due to the coronavirus.

    The Hawks say the meal program, which began Friday, will continue four weeks and is expected to be expanded to possibly involve more restaurants.

