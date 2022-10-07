Dejounte flirts with triple-double in debut as Hawks clip Bucks in UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points in his Atlanta debut and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) in the NBA's first game in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

Hawks vs Bucks UAE preseason recap

The teams will play another preseason game on Saturday at Etihad Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 19 points. Jevon Carter scored 17 points off Milwaukee's bench.

Murray added nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. His backcourt partner, Trae Young, added 22 points with three assists. Murray was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs for three first-round picks in the Hawks' biggest offseason move.

Murray and Young combined to make 13 of 16 free throws, all in the first half.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The game featured the NBA's three Holiday brothers. Aaron Holiday had 16 points and Justin Holiday added nine for the Hawks. Jrue Holiday had 12 points for the Bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

De'Andre Hunter had 17 points for Atlanta.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.