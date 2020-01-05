At the age of 31, 6-foot-8 Kevin Love still has some growing up to do

CHICAGO - With 11 NBA seasons under his belt. Kevin Love is not only the most experienced among those sorry Cleveland Cavaliers. He is also the oldest at 31.

But lately though, Love is the only one acting like a child.

Happy New Year, Kev. And grow the bleep up.

While the Raptors were beating the eardrums out of the Cavaliers in a 117-97 laugher last December 31 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Love headed to the bench and created a caricature of himself.

He slapped the chair hard twice, yelled in frustration like a girl, and then, per The Cleveland Plain Dealer, asked to be taken out of the lineup.

Yesterday, according to The Athletic, Love got into a verbal altercation with GM Coby Atlman, who fined the 6-foot-8, 215-pound malcontent $1,000 for his antics in Toronto.

A few hours later, when the Thunder OKC electrocuted the Cavs in Cleveland, 121-106, Love pulled another high-school rate drama.

Upset that he didn't get the ball while 6-foot-1 Chris Paul was covering him down low as halftime was about to end, Love strutted angrily toward point guard Colin Sexton and demanded the ball. Once he got hold of the rock, Love quickly hurled an unnecessary, dangerous, and very low bullet pass to Cedi Osman.

After the Cavs were bailed out by a bone-headed Thunder foul, Love then sauntered away as if he didn't want to be on the court,

I get it. He is frustrated, a fading All-Star playing in a G-League caliber team with a 10-25 record while masquerading as an Eastern Conference participant.

But this is not how a man handles his business. This is how a wimp reacts when life throws a curve ball, he turns his personal sadness into the collective misery of others. He uplifts no one and lowers everybody.

"The ultimate measure of a man," the great Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where stands at times of challenge and controversy."

I am not an authority to judge another person's character but this much I can say about Kevin Love's recent outbursts.

Once is understandable. Twice is tolerable. Thrice is unacceptable.

DON'T BE IRRATIONAL, BE A PROFESSIONAL. If Kevin Love wants to muscle his way out of Cleveland, he can't dirty his hands. He should instead let his agent work quietly behind the scenes and earn his fat commission, just like what Rich Paul did when he facilitated Anthony Davis' escape from New Orleans,

Last season, before his four-year $120 million contract extension kicked in, Love missed 60 games which cost the franchise $293,902 worth of unrendered services a game. The least Love can do is reciprocate his team with the same patience it had afforded him while he recovered from surgery.

This season, Love is making $352,439 a game. He will earn $31.3 million in each of the next two seasons after this one plus another $28.9 million more in the 2022-23 season, per BasketballReference.com

Where's the appreciation, the leadership befitting the face of the franchise?

I don't know why Kevin Love is acting like a diva. Maybe he thinks he's Larry Bird. But he ain't even close to Larry Bird.

Love is the white version of Elton Brand. Solid and good but nothing special.

Don't forget that before he clung unto LeBron James' cape, Kevin Love was an afterthought in the NBA purgatory that is Minnesota.

I feel bad for those Cavaliers. They lost King James and are now stuck with a wannabe prince that has an immovable contract and a chest full of tantrums,