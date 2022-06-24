Fil-Am Ron Harper Jr., Juzang ink 2-way deals after going undrafted

RON Harper Jr., the son of five-time NBA champion Ron who played 15 years in the league most notably with the Chicago Bulls, was signed to a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors at the conclusion of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Asian players in 2022 NBA Draft

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN made the news as the Rutgers guard immediately found a home after going undrafted Friday (Manila time) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Harper, whose mother Maria is Filipina, was one of the few bright spots for players of Asian descent who tried their luck in the annual rookie selection proceedings.

Vietnamese-American big man Jaylin Williams was the only player picked, with Arkansas product was selected in the second round, going to the Oklahoma City Thunder at 34th overall.

Two other Fil-Am aspirants in Remy Martin of Kansas and Boogie Ellis of Memphis also went undrafted during the event.

Kai Sotto, who attempted to be the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the NBA, also wasn't called up to the stage.

Vietnamese-American playmaker Johnny Juzang of UCLA was also undrafted but agreed to a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz.

Other aspirants of Asian lineage were also snubbed, among them Korean shooter Lee Hyun-jung of Davidson and Chinese forward Fanbo Zeng of NBA G League Ignite.

