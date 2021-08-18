LAS VEGAS — Armoni Brooks made nine 3-pointers and scored 30 points to help the Houston Rockets close out their NBA Summer League schedule with a 95-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Brooks shot 9 of 17 from 3-point range and 10 of 19 overall. His final 3-pointer broke a 90-all tie and put the Rockets ahead for good with 40.1 seconds left.

The 23-year-old Brooks played 20 games for the Rockets this past season and averaged 11.2 points.

Houston went on a late 12-0 run to take control after trailing for most of the game.

Josh Christopher scored 20 points and Justin Anderson added 19 for the Rockets. Antonio Blakeney scored 23 and Michael Beasley had 16 for the Trail Blazers. Portland's CJ Elleby had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

