Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Aug 18
    NBA

    Armoni Brooks nails nine triples as Rockets defeat Blazers

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: Houston Rockets Instagram

    LAS VEGAS — Armoni Brooks made nine 3-pointers and scored 30 points to help the Houston Rockets close out their NBA Summer League schedule with a 95-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

    Brooks shot 9 of 17 from 3-point range and 10 of 19 overall. His final 3-pointer broke a 90-all tie and put the Rockets ahead for good with 40.1 seconds left.

    The 23-year-old Brooks played 20 games for the Rockets this past season and averaged 11.2 points.

    Houston went on a late 12-0 run to take control after trailing for most of the game.

    Josh Christopher scored 20 points and Justin Anderson added 19 for the Rockets. Antonio Blakeney scored 23 and Michael Beasley had 16 for the Trail Blazers. Portland's CJ Elleby had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Houston Rockets Instagram

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again