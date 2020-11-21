Argentina’s Facundo Campazzo agrees to two-year deal with Nuggets

THE last time Facundo Campazzo and Nikola Jokic shared a court in a real game together was during last year's Basketball World Cup in China.

Campazzo was dazzling and Argentina prevailed, ending the championship hopes for Jokic and Serbia.

Soon, they'll be teammates in another title quest.

Campazzo agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets on Friday's opening day of free agency (Saturday, Manila time), according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract remains unfinished until at least Sunday, when the NBA moratorium on new signings will be lifted.

The New York Times first reported the agreement between Campazzo and the Nuggets.

Campazzo has played in the Olympics twice, the Basketball World Cup twice, has a pair of EuroLeague championships and is known for passes that are spectacular. And now, he's decided it's time to try the NBA with a Denver team that rallied from 3-1 playoff deficits twice last season to make it to the Western Conference finals — where they fell to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

"Campazzo absolutely dominated the game," then-Serbia coach Sasha Djordjevic said of Campazzo, the 5-foot-10 point guard after Argentina beat Serbia 97-87 in those World Cup quarterfinals at Dongguan, China on Sept. 10, 2019. "Absolutely dominated the game. This is his victory."

The Nuggets hope to hear a lot more sentiment like that going forward.

Free agency opened in the NBA on Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern. No deals can be signed until 12:01 p.m. Sunday, and many of the biggest available names — such as the Lakers' Anthony Davis and Fred VanVleet, who has seen his star rise meteorically with the Toronto Raptors — did not make immediate decisions on their futures.

Davis is expected to remain with the Lakers; the question there is how the new deal will be structured. VanVleet is expected to command at least $80 million over the next four seasons, if not more, and Toronto has made clear that they would like to keep the undrafted guard who became a huge part of the Raptors' run to the 2019 NBA championship.