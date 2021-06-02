Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Jun 2
    NBA

    Embiid status to be decided before Sixers-Wizards Game Five

    by dan gelston, ap
    15 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game Five because of a sore right knee.

    Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Game Five of Philadelphia's game against the Washington Wizards, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

    The person spoke to The AP on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made official.

    The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. Game Five is Wednesday night.

    The NBA MVP finalist wound up on the floor behind the baseline after having his shot blocked by Washington's Robin Lopez on a drive to the basket in the first quarter.

    After staying down for a moment, a wincing Embiid rose and then put his hand on his lower right back.

    He remained in the game for the time being, before eventually heading to the locker room in the last minute of the period.

    Embiid came into the game averaging more than a point per minute in the best-of-seven series.

    He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the 76ers in Game Three on Saturday.

    

