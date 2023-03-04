Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 4
    NBA

    Former NBA player Anthony Morrow facing assault, kidnapping charges

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NBA player Anthony Morrow is facing charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second degree kidnapping in Charlotte.

    According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office arrest records, Morrow was arrested on Feb. 10 and released two days later on a $15,000 bond.

    See LeBron James out for three weeks with foot injury

    The 37-year-old Morrow is a Charlotte native who was named North Carolina's "Mr. Basketball" in 2004 while playing at Charlotte Latin High School.

    He went on to play college ball at Georgia Tech and spent nine seasons in the NBA, mostly as a backup, serving stints with the Warriors, Nets, Hawks, Mavericks, Pelicans, Thunder and Bulls.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again