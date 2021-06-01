Anthony Davis uncertain for Game Five as MRI confirms groin strain

ANTHONY Davis is uncertain for Game Five of the Western Conference playoffs first-round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Coach Frank Vogel said an MRI confirmed a strained groin, which the Lakers big man sustained late in the first half of Game Four.

The Suns won to tie the series.

Vogel isn’t ruling Davis out, yet.

"These guys, they're great competitors. They're always going to say ‘I'm ignoring this. I'm going to be in there.’ So, we'll just see," said Vogel in a conference call.

"That's what his mindset is, like any competitor … he is in good spirits."

LeBron James urged the Lakers to step up.

“It's next man up, and obviously if (Davis) is not ready for Game 5, it's going to be a tough boat for our ballclub, but it's next man up, and we're going to have to be that way in a hostile environment," James said.

