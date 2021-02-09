Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Anthony Davis sits out Lakers-Thunder game due to sore Achilles tendon

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) with right Achilles tendinosis.

    Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis initially felt pain in the first half of the team's win over Detroit on Saturday and was sore on Sunday.

    "Nothing to really be concerned about, but just want to be precautionary," Vogel said.

    Davis is averaging 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the defending champions. He scored 30 points against the Pistons despite getting treatment on his Achilles tendon at halftime.

    Also missing the game for the Lakers was reserve guard Alex Caruso. He jammed two fingers against Detroit and experienced swelling on Monday.

