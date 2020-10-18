Anthony Davis says Kobe Bryant told Lakers they’d win it all this season

KOBE Bryant had no doubt the Lakers would end up on top this season, according to Anthony Davis.

While the spotlight somehow focused more on the Lakers with the rallying call “Do it for Kobe” following the tragic passing of the basketball legend in January, Davis noted the NBA great had told them earlier on that this was their year.

Davis said he is simply proud to be able to deliver for The Black Mamba.

“For Kobe, I know he’s looking down on us super proud. Before the tragedy, he would come to the game and just tell us, ‘This is y’all year. This is y’all year. Go out and take it,’” Davis told silverscreenandroll.

“He had a lot of confidence in our team. He had a lot of confidence in our organization to go out there and win it this year.”

The Lakers dominated the Western Conference, and went on to steamroll through the postseason, capped by a Game Six demolition of the Miami Heat.

As a New Orleans Hornets rookie, Davis was able to see action with Bryant in the London Olympics. Davis was a late addition to Team USA as Blake Griffin pulled out due to a left knee injury.

