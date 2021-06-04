Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    AD set for return as Lakers try to drag Suns to Game 7

    PHOTO: AP

    ANTHONY Davis is set to start for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Six of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center.

    The Lakers star big man makes his comeback after missing Game Five with a strained groin.

    The Lakers confirmed the news with a tweet that Davis has rejoined the starting unit.

    Without Davis, the Lakers suffered a 115-85 loss that put them on the brink of elimination from the best-of-seven series.

