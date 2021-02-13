AD returns from injury to carry Lakers past Grizzlies for seventh straight win

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' seventh consecutive victory, 115-105, over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, while Davis finished two points shy of his season high in his return from a two-game absence with an Achilles injury.

Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points for Los Angeles, which extended its longest win streak in a year even after falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter.

The Lakers rallied steadily in the second half, took control early in the fourth quarter and wrapped up a perfect five-game homestand — even managing to avoid tying an NBA record by playing a fourth consecutive overtime game.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ja Morant had 22 points and 10 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies' fifth loss in six games. Memphis is winless in three meetings with the Lakers this season.

The Grizzlies hit 12 3-pointers after making a franchise-record 23 against Charlotte two nights earlier.

Memphis opened the game with a 22-2 run, humiliating the champions in the first six minutes. The Lakers had their fourth straight terrible start on their homestand, but they took their first lead late in the third quarter.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane missed his first game of the season for personal reasons after scoring a career-high 18 points Wednesday. Bane wrote on Twitter earlier this week that his great-grandmother had died. ... De'Anthony Melton missed his third straight game with shoulder soreness.

Lakers: Alex Caruso had two points and six assists in his return from a two-game absence with a hand injury. ... Harrell left the court early in the fourth quarter after a collision with Kuzma, but returned to the bench later.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Kings on Sunday.

Lakers: At Nuggets on Sunday.