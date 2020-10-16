Anthony Davis plans to opt out of Lakers contract: report

ANTHONY Davis is planning to turn down the last year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But don’t get your hopes up if you’re any team from the rest of the field.

Davis is still expected to stay with the Lakers with a restructured long-term deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

The last year of Davis’ contract is a player option and will owe him more than $28.7 million.

The 27-year-old superstar big man’s first year with the Lakers brought him “nothing but joy and amazement” after he captured his first championship in eight years in the league, but admitted he had “no idea” how he’d approach the offseason.

“Over the next couple of months, we'll figure it out. I'm not 100 percent sure,” Davis told reporters.

But if his interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports before the Lakers won the title was any indication, Davis is likely in it with the Lakers and LeBron James for the long haul.

"You see the work and preparation LeBron puts in every day, and you understand why this is his 10th NBA Finals appearance," Davis said. "He never stops. I plan to follow this motherf--ker to hopefully nine more Finals. We're all ready to go."

