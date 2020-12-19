Davis, LeBron combine for 55 as Lakers rally vs Suns ahead of title defense

ANTHONY Davis scored 35 points, LeBron James added 20 and the Los Angeles Lakers finished the preseason undefeated with a 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix on Saturday, Manila time.

Davis shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 points for the Lakers.

Quinn Cook came through in the clutch, assisting on Devontae Cacok’s layup that pulled the Lakers to within one, 112-113, before scoring on the deuce that proved to be the marginal basket with 26.1 seconds left.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

The Suns were winless in four preseason games. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 27 points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Suns jumped out to a 39-21 lead in the first quarter and led by as many 21 points during the first half. But the reigning NBA champs slowly cut into the deficit, pulling within 69-56 at halftime and 92-91 by the end of the third quarter when Davis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

New Suns point guard Chris Paul, who was acquired in a trade with the Thunder last month, missed the game because of right ankle soreness.

___

For more NBA updates, click here.