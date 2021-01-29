Anthony Davis out for Lakers game vs Pistons with quad injury

DETROIT — Anthony Davis has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Detroit on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time) with a right quad contusion.

Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds in a loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday night. He's missed two games previously this season.

The loss Wednesday was the Lakers' first road defeat of the season. Los Angeles is 3-1 so far on its current seven-game trip.

Davis is averaging 21.9 points and 8.8 rebounds.

