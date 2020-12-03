Anthony Davis agrees to five-year, $190-million Lakers deal: report

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    THE Los Angeles Lakers saved their best money for last, locking up Anthony Davis with a five-year, $190-million contract.

    After inking a handful of deals during the offseason to shore up the team that won the NBA title, the Lakers are finalizing a maximum contract with Davis, one-half of their one-two punch alongside LeBron James.

    Adrian Wojnarowski reported the development on Thursday night, Manila time, saying the lucrative deal includes an early-termination option before the fifth season in 2024-25.

    The signing comes a day after James agreed to a two-year, $85-million extension and practically caps off a busy offseason for the defending champions, who also acquired Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol.
