Lakers injury update: Anthony Davis day-to-day with strained groin

ANTHONY Davis will be day-to-day after suffering a groin injury on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), according to reports.

Davis went down holding his left thigh after a layup late in the first half of Game Four of the first round playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

He was not able to return to the game.

The Suns pulled away in the second half and will return to Phoenix with the series tied, 2-2, regaining home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Davis has been declared day-to-day, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Lakers were also without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who injured his left knee in Game Three.

Structural damage to Caldwell-Pope's knee has been ruled out.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos