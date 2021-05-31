Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, May 31
    Lakers injury update: Anthony Davis day-to-day with strained groin

    ANTHONY Davis will be day-to-day after suffering a groin injury on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), according to reports.

    Davis went down holding his left thigh after a layup late in the first half of Game Four of the first round playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

    He was not able to return to the game.

    The Suns pulled away in the second half and will return to Phoenix with the series tied, 2-2, regaining home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

      Davis has been declared day-to-day, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

      The Lakers were also without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who injured his left knee in Game Three.

      Structural damage to Caldwell-Pope's knee has been ruled out.

