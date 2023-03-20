Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Giannis posts triple-double, Lopez catches fire late as Bucks defeat Raptors

    by jim hoehn, ap
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 118-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time).

    Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bobby Portis had 14 as the Bucks improved to an NBA-best 51-20. Antetokounmpo had his 33rd career triple-double.

    Lopez scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter on a pair of 3-point plays and a dunk to put Milwaukee in front 97-95. Middleton's free throw capped the 15-2 run that put the Bucks up 104-97.

    A dunk by Jakob Poeltl brought Toronto within 110-107, but Lopez scored underneath and Jrue Holiday hit two free throws to make it 114-107 with 1:29 remaining.

    Fred VanVleet had 23 points and O.G. Anunoby added 22 for the Raptors, who had won their three previous games. Toronto missed a chance to move into eighth in the East Conference ahead of Atlanta, which lost to San Antonio 126-118.

    Brook Lopez

    Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Raptors up 83-76 with just under 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. Toronto led 95-89 entering the final period.

    The Bucks hit seven of their 16 3-pointers in the first period en route to a 33-29 lead.

    TIP-INS

    Raptors: F Scottie Barnes exited in the second quarter with a left wrist injury and did not return.

    Bucks: F Jae Crowder missed his second straight game with left calf soreness. C Meyers Leonard was a late scratch, also with left calf soreness.

    UP NEXT

    Raptors: Host Indiana on Wednesday.

    Bucks: Host San Antonio on Wednesday.

