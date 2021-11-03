Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Bucks cruise past Pistons to halt three-game slide

    by dave hogg, ap
    4 hours ago
    Giannis Antetokounmpo goes 9 for 16 in 27 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: AP

    DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons, 117-89, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    The Bucks, who ended a three-game losing streak, also got 16 points from Pat Connaughton and reserve Jordan Nwora.

    Jerami Grant led the Pistons (1-6) with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13.

    Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer's draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. He is shooting 13.6% (3 of 22) thus far and has missed all 14 3-point attempts.

    The Pistons stayed close early, only trailing 36-31 in the second quarter, but they couldn't score consistently against Milwaukee's defense. The Bucks finished the half with a 21-8 run to take a 57-39 lead.

    Antetokounmpo, who played only 27 minutes total, had 12 points and seven rebounds in the first half, which outshot Detroit 47.8% to 34.1%. Grant had 14 points in the half, including 3 3-pointers, but his teammates went 2 for 19 from behind the arc.

    The Bucks expanded their lead to 29 points in the third quarter and cruised to the easy win.

    Cade CunninghamTop pick Cade Cunningham goes 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0 of 9 from beyond the arc.

    TIP-INS

    Bucks: Milwaukee beat the Pistons for the 11th straight time in the regular season, and lead the overall series 140-112.

    Pistons: Since winning their only game of the season on Oct. 30 against Orlando, the Pistons are 0-2 with an average margin of defeat of 27 points.

    UP NEXT

    Bucks: Host the New York Knicks on Friday night.

    Pistons: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

