Anfernee Simons wins NBA Slam Dunk Contest over Obi Toppin

ANFERNEE Simons claimed the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk crown on Sunday in Atlanta (Monday, Manila time).

The 6-foot-3 Portland Trail Blazers guard edged New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin in the final.

Indiana Pacers guard Cassius Stanley missed the final after a couple of botched attempts in the preliminaries.

Simons paid tribute to Tracy McGrady, wearning a Toronto Raptors jersey for a T-Mac homage dunk.

The contest was held during halftime of the All-Star game.

The 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge were held before the game.

Domantas Sabonis topped the Skills Challenge, while Steph Curry won the shootout.