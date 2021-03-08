Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Anfernee Simons wins NBA Slam Dunk Contest over Obi Toppin

    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    ANFERNEE Simons claimed the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk crown on Sunday in Atlanta (Monday, Manila time).

    The 6-foot-3 Portland Trail Blazers guard edged New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin in the final.

    Indiana Pacers guard Cassius Stanley missed the final after a couple of botched attempts in the preliminaries.

    Simons paid tribute to Tracy McGrady, wearning a Toronto Raptors jersey for a T-Mac homage dunk.

    The contest was held during halftime of the All-Star game.

    The 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge were held before the game.

    Domantas Sabonis topped the Skills Challenge, while Steph Curry won the shootout.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
