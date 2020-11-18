Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Andre Drummond picks up $28 million option, will stay with Cavs

    by tom withers, ap
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CLEVELAND — Center Andre Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season.

    Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option.

    A two-time All-Star with Detroit, the 27-year-old Drummond has consistently said he enjoys playing with the young Cavs. But now that he's under contract for 2021, he could be packaged by the team in a trade because he has an expiring deal.

    Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in eight games with the Cavs, who were one of the eight teams excluded from the Orlando bubble.

    For his career, Drummond, the No. 9 overall pick in 2012, has averaged 14.5 points and 13.8 rebounds.

