Andre Drummond gives $1,000 tip after $164 meal at Delray Beach restaurant

ANDRE Drummond continues the generosity in the time of health crisis.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center, who has donated to coronavirus relief aid, left a huge tip at a Delray Beach restaurant that left the waitress “shaking” and in tears.

The gift: $1,000 after a $164 meal.

“Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift," Kaxandra Diaz of Che!! restaurant posted on Instagram.

“The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that checkbook.

“Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it.

“From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd."

The 26-year-old Drummond responded to the post: “Thank you for being amazing!”

Drummond, born in New York, donated $100,000 to Middlesex Health’s Emergency Response Fund in Connecticut, where he played in college.

He also gave $60,000 to the staff of the Cavaliers home Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

A JBL ambassador, Drummond has also helped give headphones to schools in Cleveland and Detroit to help students with their online classes.

