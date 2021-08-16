Amir Coffey, Keon Johnson show way as Clippers down Jazz

AMIR Coffey had 20 points, Keon Johnson added 17 points and six rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers handed the Utah Jazz their first loss in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, 94-90, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Coffey and Johnson combined to make 8 of 12 3-point attempts.

"Each game I'm getting more and more comfortable with the guys around me," said Johnson, the 21st overall pick.

"I feel like I'm trying to learn more and more so I can implement it into my game."

Jason Preston added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Clippers held off a late Jazz rally to win for the first time this summer.

The Jazz (3-1) got 18 points each from Udoka Azubuike and Trent Forrest, and 17 points from Elijah Hughes but couldn't overcome a double-digit fourth quarter deficit after being outrebounded 59-44.

