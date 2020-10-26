Amar'e Stoudemire reunites with Steve Nash at Nets coaching staff

STEVE Nash throwing no-look circus passes and Amar’e Stoudemire finishing with powerful throwdowns were a common sight with the Phoenix Suns in the 2000s.

Get used to seeing the duo mapping out strategy together on the sidelines with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have recently tapped the services of Stoudemire as part of Nash’s coaching staff, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Nash and Stoudemire were the heart and soul of the “Seven-seconds-or-less” Suns team under Mike D’Antonio, teamed up from 2004 to 2010 and leading the Suns to the playoffs in all but one season.

Now, the duo will be tasked to lead a Nets team bannered by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to championship contention.

What do you think of Stoudemire's hiring?

