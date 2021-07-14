Already in Finals, PJ Tucker still adjusting to playing with Bucks

EVEN as he's in the NBA Finals, Bucks forward P.J. Tucker said he is still getting accustomed to playing with his new teammates after coming over from the Houston Rockets in March.

"When you get traded in the middle of the year people don't know how hard it is," Tucker said. "It's so hard to go from one team to another, whole change of scenery, new people, new everything. It's a 24-, 48-hour turnaround and you're playing a game.

"For me, that's something I pride myself in, being able to be a chameleon, kind of get in, feel the situation out, what I need to do to help us win, and so on and so forth. That's something to this day I'm figuring out every day, just trying to get better, be a better teammate, be a better vet, be a better player."

EX-IRISH TEAMMATE

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton said he managed to watch a little bit of Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby on Monday. He got to see former Notre Dame baseball teammate Trey Mancini, now with the Baltimore Orioles.

Mancini has made a successful comeback this year after sitting out the 2020 season to undergo chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer. He reached the final round of the Home Run Derby before losing to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

"I was on the team when he won the Home Run Derby at the Big East Tournament down in Clearwater, Florida, and I remember him saying to our assistant coach Chuck Ristano, 'If I ever got to the MLB Home Run Derby, I'll have you pitch to me,' " Connaughton said. "And (Ristano) pitched to him last night."

