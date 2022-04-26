Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Apr 26
    NBA

    Alex Caruso in concussion protocol, doubtful for Bulls-Bucks Game Five

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    undefined
    The Bulls, behind 1-3, try to extend the series against the Bucks.
    PHOTO: AP

    CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA's concussion protocol and is questionable for Game Five of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, coach Billy Donovan said on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    The Bucks lead 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. Milwaukee won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points.

    Alex Caruso, Javonte GreenChicago could be without Alex Caruso in a crucial do-or-die game.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Caruso took an inadvertent hit to the face from the Bucks' Jevon Carter while trying to get around a pick by Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter on Sunday. He exited with a bloody nose.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Arguably Chicago's best defender, Caruso was limited to 41 games in the regular season after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed seven weeks with a broken wrist following a hard foul by the Bucks' Grayson Allen during a game in Milwaukee in January.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Bulls, behind 1-3, try to extend the series against the Bucks.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again