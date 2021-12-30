Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Alec Burks leads way as bench lifts Knicks past Pistons

    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Alec Burks goes 12 for 17 in 27 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: AP

    By Dana Gauruder, AP

    DETROIT — Alec Burks scored a season-high 34 points to lead a huge night from New York's bench and the Knicks beat the short-handed Detroit Pistons, 94-85, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

    Burks was a point shy of his career high and Immanuel Quickley added 18 points as the Knicks' reserves combined for 65 points. RJ Barrett was the only starter in double figures at 15 points, and New York outscored Detroit, 30-14, in the fourth quarter.

    Saddiq Bey had a career-high 32 points for the Pistons, while Hamidou Diallo had a season-high 31 points with 13 rebounds.

    The Pistons have lost four in a row and 18 of 19. A COVID-19 outbreak has left them with just four players from their usual 15-man roster, with seven replacements in on 10-day contracts and another on a two-way deal.

    One of the four players on the main roster, Frank Jackson, injured his ankle in the first half and didn't return.

    New York led 48-41 at halftime. Detroit scored the first 11 points of the second half and also had a 14-2 run in the third quarter.

    Burks scored 10 points during the Knicks' 14-0 run to start the fourth quarter. That gave New York a seven-point lead, and it led the remainder of the game.

    RJ BarrettRJ Barrett plays 25 minutes, shooting 5 for 12.

    TIP-INS

    The Knicks have won seven straight against the Pistons. ... New York's three-game winning streak matches its longest this season. The Knicks also won three straight Oct. 26-30. ... Knicks guard Evan Fournier was a late scratch due to a sore right ankle. ... Justin Robinson made his Pistons debut after playing a combined 20 games for Milwaukee and Sacramento this season. He had three points in 11 minutes. ... Detroit's Trayvon Palmer made his NBA debut in the first half. Palmer, 27, signed a 10-day contract on Tuesday. He went scoreless in 17 minutes.

    UP NEXT

    Knicks: At Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

    Pistons: Host San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

